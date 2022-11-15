JUST IN
Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 560.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 195.19 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 560.71% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 195.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales195.19170.99 14 OPM %3.18-3.58 -PBDT3.934.62 -15 PBT1.850.28 561 NP1.850.28 561

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

