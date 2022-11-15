Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 560.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 195.19 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 560.71% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 195.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.195.19170.993.18-3.583.934.621.850.281.850.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)