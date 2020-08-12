JUST IN
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 20.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 578.07 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 20.74% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 578.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 587.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales578.07587.67 -2 OPM %12.7417.53 -PBDT81.05110.26 -26 PBT66.7495.94 -30 NP49.7162.72 -21

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 12:01 IST

