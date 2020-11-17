Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd spurts 5.41%

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1533.6, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.53% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% gain in NIFTY and a 8.87% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1533.6, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 12834.55. The Sensex is at 43878.14, up 0.55%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has added around 21.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2694.15, up 2.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34604 shares today, compared to the daily average of 14613 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

