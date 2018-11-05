Ratnamani Metals & Tubes standalone net profit rises 158.97% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 129.93% to Rs 730.33 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 158.97% to Rs 69.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 129.93% to Rs 730.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 317.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales730.33317.63 130 OPM %15.8815.49 -PBDT122.4153.34 129 PBT106.5238.78 175 NP69.3026.76 159
