Ratnamani Metals & Tubes standalone net profit rises 37.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 36.01% to Rs 728.48 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 37.18% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 728.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 535.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales728.48535.60 36 OPM %13.8514.95 -PBDT108.4384.60 28 PBT92.8069.11 34 NP62.7645.75 37

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:46 IST

