Ratnamani Metals & Tubes standalone net profit rises 37.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes standalone net profit rises 158.97% in the September 2018 quarter
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes wins orders worth Rs 155 crore
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes unclaimed shares transferred to demat account of IEPF
Ratnamani Metals rises after winning orders
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 34.45% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.01% to Rs 728.48 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 37.18% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 728.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 535.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales728.48535.60 36 OPM %13.8514.95 -PBDT108.4384.60 28 PBT92.8069.11 34 NP62.7645.75 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU