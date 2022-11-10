RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 103.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Rattanindia Power approves related party transaction with RattanIndia Enterprises
Rattanindia Enterprises says Revolt Motors opens new store in Rajkot, Gujarat
RattanIndia Ent spurts on proposing to acquire Revolt Motors
Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit rises 103.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 103.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 217633.33% to Rs 1175.76 croreNet profit of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 217633.33% to Rs 1175.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1175.760.54 217633 OPM %0.89-835.19 -PBDT107.97-4.48 LP PBT105.76-4.48 LP NP103.50-4.48 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU