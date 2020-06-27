JUST IN
Rattanindia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 511.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.55% to Rs 294.33 crore

Net Loss of Rattanindia Power reported to Rs 511.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 586.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 294.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 165.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3320.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 1773.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1923.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales294.33298.97 -2 1773.881923.62 -8 OPM %20.6333.44 -26.3828.61 - PBDT-407.49-492.43 17 -2085.72-1578.62 -32 PBT-511.77-593.95 14 -2502.26-1998.76 -25 NP-511.73-586.61 13 165.30-3320.52 LP

