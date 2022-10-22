Rattanindia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 517.60 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 638.07 crore

Net Loss of Rattanindia Power reported to Rs 517.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 460.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 638.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 757.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.638.07757.1419.4520.80-414.73-359.97-517.60-463.95-517.60-460.02

