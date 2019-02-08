Rattanindia Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 188.55 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.90% to Rs 315.22 croreNet Loss of Rattanindia Power reported to Rs 188.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 187.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.90% to Rs 315.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 414.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales315.22414.21 -24 OPM %24.0826.34 -PBDT-131.46-130.12 -1 PBT-188.55-187.62 0 NP-188.55-187.62 0
