Raunaq EPC International consolidated net profit rises 408.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Raunaq EPC International rose 408.70% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 217.02% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.490.47-22.15-289.361.720.471.610.371.170.23

