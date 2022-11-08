JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Progrex Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Raunaq EPC International consolidated net profit rises 408.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 217.02% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Raunaq EPC International rose 408.70% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 217.02% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.490.47 217 OPM %-22.15-289.36 -PBDT1.720.47 266 PBT1.610.37 335 NP1.170.23 409

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU