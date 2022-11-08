Raunaq EPC International consolidated net profit rises 408.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 217.02% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Raunaq EPC International rose 408.70% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 217.02% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.490.47 217 OPM %-22.15-289.36 -PBDT1.720.47 266 PBT1.610.37 335 NP1.170.23 409
