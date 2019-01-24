JUST IN
Raunaq EPC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 114.56% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net Loss of Raunaq EPC International reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 114.56% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.235.70 115 OPM %-10.30-12.46 -PBDT-0.82-1.10 25 PBT-1.03-1.32 22 NP-0.73-1.24 41

