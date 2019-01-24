Raunaq EPC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raunaq EPC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Shriram EPC standalone net profit rises 703.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Shriram EPC consolidated net profit rises 50.73% in the September 2018 quarter
EPC Industrie reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Shriram EPC bags Rs 236 cr water management order from
-
Sales rise 114.56% to Rs 12.23 croreNet Loss of Raunaq EPC International reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 114.56% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.235.70 115 OPM %-10.30-12.46 -PBDT-0.82-1.10 25 PBT-1.03-1.32 22 NP-0.73-1.24 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU