Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Jet Airways in talks to sub-lease aircraft to regional carrier
Teja, Rangasamy win titles with race to spare
Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit declines 96.48% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 21.85 croreNet Loss of Ravikumar Distilleries reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.8517.16 27 OPM %-0.18-7.23 -PBDT-0.38-1.64 77 PBT-0.56-1.72 67 NP-0.56-1.72 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU