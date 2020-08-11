JUST IN
Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 82.71 crore

Net Loss of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 82.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 85.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales82.7185.98 -4 OPM %4.803.56 -PBDT1.58-5.40 LP PBT-0.28-7.19 96 NP-4.39-11.69 62

