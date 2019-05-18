Ravindra Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mercury Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Extraction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
K C P reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1186.33% to Rs 47.98 croreNet Loss of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1186.33% to Rs 47.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.32% to Rs 6.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 247.85% to Rs 163.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales47.983.73 1186 163.2146.92 248 OPM %-20.63-229.22 -1.847.12 - PBDT-8.38-7.65 -10 10.385.97 74 PBT-8.54-7.74 -10 9.795.60 75 NP-6.68-9.39 29 6.823.89 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU