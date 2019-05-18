Ravindra Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 1186.33% to Rs 47.98 crore

Net Loss of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1186.33% to Rs 47.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.32% to Rs 6.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 247.85% to Rs 163.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales47.983.73 1186 163.2146.92 248 OPM %-20.63-229.22 -1.847.12 - PBDT-8.38-7.65 -10 10.385.97 74 PBT-8.54-7.74 -10 9.795.60 75 NP-6.68-9.39 29 6.823.89 75

