Raw Edge Industrial Solutions standalone net profit declines 14.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 32.45 crore

Net profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions declined 14.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 32.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.61% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 59.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.4531.92 2 59.7953.44 12 OPM %7.379.40 -9.058.59 - PBDT1.692.15 -21 4.073.32 23 PBT1.231.69 -27 3.142.39 31 NP1.051.23 -15 2.291.74 32

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 11:59 IST

