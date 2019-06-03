Raw Edge Industrial Solutions standalone net profit declines 14.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 32.45 crore

Net profit of declined 14.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 32.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.61% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 59.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

