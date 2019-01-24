Raymond consolidated net profit rises 30.24% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 1675.16 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 30.24% to Rs 37.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 1675.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1484.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1675.161484.24 13 OPM %8.926.84 -PBDT109.5586.41 27 PBT61.5443.44 42 NP37.5628.84 30

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

