RBI approves appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

The appointment will be with effect from 5 May 2021 for three years.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the part time chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 5 May 2021 or the date of his taking charge, whichever is later.

A meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be convened in due course to consider the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the part time chairman and additional independent director of the bank.

Atanu Chakraborty served the Government of India, for a period of thirty five years, as a member of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in Gujarat cadre. He has mainly worked in areas of finance & economic policy, infrastructure, petroleum & natural gas.

HDFC Bank is a private sector bank. As of 31 March 2021, the bank's distribution network was at 5,608 branches and 16,087 ATMs / cash deposit & withdrawal machines (CDMs) across 2,902 cities/towns.

The private lender reported 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 8,186.51 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 6,927.69 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income of the bank rose 5.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,017.50 crore during the quarter.

The HDFC Bank scrip added 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 1425 on the BSE.

