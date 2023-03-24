JUST IN
Emami board OKs Rs 186-cr share buyback
RBI to conduct 5-day Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF for Rs 75000 crore

On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a fine-tuning 5-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction worth Rs 75000 crore for the fortnight beginning March 24, 2023 instead of the main operation of a 14-day variable rate Repo/ Reverse Repo auction.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 13:17 IST

