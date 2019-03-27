JUST IN
RBL Bank allots 3.96 lakh equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank has allotted 396,846 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each on 27 March 2019 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has increased from 426,312,882 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 4,263,128,820 to 426,709,728 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 4,267,097,280.

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019.

