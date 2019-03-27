RBL Bank allots 3.96 lakh equity shares under ESOP

has allotted 396,846 equity shares of face value 10 each on 27 March 2019 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up capital of the Bank has increased from 426,312,882 equity shares of 10 each aggregating 4,263,128,820 to 426,709,728 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 4,267,097,280.

