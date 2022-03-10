RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.51%, up for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.9, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.51% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.9, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. RBL Bank Ltd has dropped around 4.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33815.45, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.5, up 2.53% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 44.51% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

