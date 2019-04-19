RBL Bank standalone net profit rises 38.77% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 50.00% to Rs 1834.12 crore

Net profit of rose 38.77% to Rs 247.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 50.00% to Rs 1834.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1222.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.51% to Rs 866.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 635.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 39.78% to Rs 6300.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4507.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

