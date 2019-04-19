RBL Bank standalone net profit rises 38.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 50.00% to Rs 1834.12 croreNet profit of RBL Bank rose 38.77% to Rs 247.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 50.00% to Rs 1834.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1222.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.51% to Rs 866.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 635.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 39.78% to Rs 6300.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4507.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income1834.121222.71 50 6300.714507.57 40 OPM %57.0455.66 -57.4258.56 - PBDT360.02270.24 33 1299.15966.55 34 PBT360.02270.24 33 1299.15966.55 34 NP247.18178.12 39 866.95635.09 37
