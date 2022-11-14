RCF rises after stellar Q2 earnings

-
Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers rose 1.33% to Rs 102.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 122.1% to Rs 261.91 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 117.92 crore in Q2 FY22.
Revenue from operations soared 113.4% to Rs 5,575.95 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 2,612.38 crore in Q2 FY22. Fertilizers revenue was Rs 4,184.12 crore (up 113.35% YoY), revenue from industrial chemicals stood at Rs 778.12 crore (up 60.01% YoY) and that from trading amounted to Rs 610.79 crore (up 276.89% YoY) in Q2 FY23.
Total expense rose 113.1% YoY to Rs 5170.97 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 2,596.02 crore (up 128.5% YoY) and employee expenses aggregated to Rs 164.27 crore (up 12.8% YoY) in the second quarter.
Finance cost up 250.5% to Rs 59.10 crore during the period under review.
Profit before tax grew 97.2% to Rs 315.65 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 160.07 crore in Q2 FY22.
Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs -846.81 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 compared with Rs 820.33 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
