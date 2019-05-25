JUST IN
RCI Industries & Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 510.14 crore

Net profit of RCI Industries & Technologies rose 1.19% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 510.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 418.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.80% to Rs 36.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1997.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2037.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales510.14418.55 22 1997.802037.35 -2 OPM %3.804.18 -3.812.84 - PBDT12.4011.65 6 57.6645.36 27 PBT8.7010.04 -13 45.6540.37 13 NP5.965.89 1 36.6732.80 12

