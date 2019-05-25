RCI Industries & Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 510.14 crore

Net profit of & Technologies rose 1.19% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 510.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 418.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.80% to Rs 36.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1997.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2037.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

510.14418.551997.802037.353.804.183.812.8412.4011.6557.6645.368.7010.0445.6540.375.965.8936.6732.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)