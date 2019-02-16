RCI Industries & Technologies consolidated net profit rises 36.84% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 541.57 croreNet profit of RCI Industries & Technologies rose 36.84% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 541.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 539.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales541.57539.93 0 OPM %4.233.09 -PBDT17.3111.87 46 PBT14.6910.86 35 NP13.269.69 37
