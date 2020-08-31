RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.78% to Rs 77.64 crore

Net loss of RCI Industries & Technologies reported to Rs 78.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.78% to Rs 77.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 510.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 166.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 36.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 77.13% to Rs 456.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1997.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

77.64510.14456.831997.80-109.133.80-29.403.81-73.2812.40-132.9457.66-75.668.70-146.3245.65-78.805.96-166.3536.67

