RCI Industries & Technologies standalone net profit rises 160.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 373.96 croreNet profit of RCI Industries & Technologies rose 160.63% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 373.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.17% to Rs 17.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 1636.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1620.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales373.96334.89 12 1636.941620.47 1 OPM %4.254.03 -3.442.59 - PBDT8.947.06 27 37.7027.66 36 PBT6.055.45 11 26.5122.67 17 NP3.311.27 161 17.5315.09 16
