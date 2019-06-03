RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 21.16 crore

Net profit of declined 95.24% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 9.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 89.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

