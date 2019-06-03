RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 38.29% in the December 2018 quarter
Board of RDB Realty & Infrastructure appoints director
RDB Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Vasundhara Rasayans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 49.15% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 21.16 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans declined 95.24% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 9.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 89.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.1620.64 3 89.3178.28 14 OPM %-8.08-1.26 -5.786.77 - PBDT0.302.82 -89 13.4812.61 7 PBT0.022.55 -99 12.3611.53 7 NP0.071.47 -95 9.017.34 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU