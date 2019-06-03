RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of RDB Rasayans declined 95.24% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 9.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 89.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.1620.64 3 89.3178.28 14 OPM %-8.08-1.26 -5.786.77 - PBDT0.302.82 -89 13.4812.61 7 PBT0.022.55 -99 12.3611.53 7 NP0.071.47 -95 9.017.34 23

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 11:59 IST

