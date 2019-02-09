RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 38.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 22.58 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans rose 38.29% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 22.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales22.5819.66 15 OPM %7.5712.16 -PBDT3.923.02 30 PBT3.632.75 32 NP2.421.75 38
