JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rockon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 38.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 22.58 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 38.29% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 22.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales22.5819.66 15 OPM %7.5712.16 -PBDT3.923.02 30 PBT3.632.75 32 NP2.421.75 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements