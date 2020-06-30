RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 4942.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Unipro Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nexus Commodities And Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat Petrosynthese consolidated net profit declines 92.12% in the March 2020 quarter
BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
TGV Sraac reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 22.06 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans rose 4942.86% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.75% to Rs 11.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 89.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.0621.16 4 89.7889.31 1 OPM %18.04-8.08 -10.675.78 - PBDT6.460.30 2053 18.7713.48 39 PBT6.160.02 30700 17.6212.36 43 NP3.530.07 4943 11.519.01 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU