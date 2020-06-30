JUST IN
All-India House Price Index (HPI) contracts in Q4 of 2019-20
RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 4942.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 22.06 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 4942.86% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.75% to Rs 11.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 89.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.0621.16 4 89.7889.31 1 OPM %18.04-8.08 -10.675.78 - PBDT6.460.30 2053 18.7713.48 39 PBT6.160.02 30700 17.6212.36 43 NP3.530.07 4943 11.519.01 28

