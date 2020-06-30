RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 4942.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 22.06 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 4942.86% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.75% to Rs 11.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 89.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

22.0621.1689.7889.3118.04-8.0810.675.786.460.3018.7713.486.160.0217.6212.363.530.0711.519.01

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)