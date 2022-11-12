RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 62.03% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 28.56 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans rose 62.03% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.5628.76 -1 OPM %20.6213.73 -PBDT9.586.77 42 PBT9.256.46 43 NP7.344.53 62
