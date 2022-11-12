RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 62.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 28.56 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 62.03% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.5628.7620.6213.739.586.779.256.467.344.53

