Business Standard

RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 63.06% to Rs 5.77 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure declined 8.91% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.06% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.7715.62 -63 OPM %28.4215.69 -PBDT1.441.46 -1 PBT1.261.40 -10 NP0.921.01 -9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:47 IST

