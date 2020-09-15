RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.91% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RDB Realty & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 61.12% in the March 2020 quarter
Rodium Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Citadel Realty & Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 63.06% to Rs 5.77 croreNet profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure declined 8.91% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.06% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.7715.62 -63 OPM %28.4215.69 -PBDT1.441.46 -1 PBT1.261.40 -10 NP0.921.01 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU