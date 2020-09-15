RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.06% to Rs 5.77 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure declined 8.91% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.06% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.7715.6228.4215.691.441.461.261.400.921.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)