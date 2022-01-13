Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 34.58 points or 0.86% at 3991.52 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.34%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.13%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.09%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.56%), DLF Ltd (down 1.44%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.4%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.38%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.66%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 11.97 or 0.02% at 61162.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.2 points or 0.08% at 18227.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.83 points or 0.36% at 30756.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.33 points or 0.31% at 9179.41.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1701 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)