Real News & Views reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.53 croreNet profit of Real News & Views reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2.530 0 OPM %29.250 -PBDT0.740.04 1750 PBT0.19-1.30 LP NP0.22-1.29 LP
