Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 44.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 217.91% to Rs 2.13 croreNet profit of Real Touch Finance rose 44.68% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 217.91% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.130.67 218 OPM %96.7194.03 -PBDT0.890.63 41 PBT0.860.63 37 NP0.680.47 45
