Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 44.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 217.91% to Rs 2.13 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 44.68% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 217.91% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.130.6796.7194.030.890.630.860.630.680.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)