REC consolidated net profit rises 22.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 8446.65 croreNet profit of REC rose 22.29% to Rs 1845.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1509.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 8446.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7007.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8446.657007.08 21 OPM %90.8795.29 -PBDT2486.692115.11 18 PBT2483.892112.58 18 NP1845.301509.00 22
