REC consolidated net profit rises 22.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of REC rose 22.29% to Rs 1845.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1509.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 8446.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7007.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8446.657007.0890.8795.292486.692115.112483.892112.581845.301509.00

