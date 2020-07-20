REC Ltd gains for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.75, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% slide in NIFTY and a 13.9% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.75, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 10984.5. The Sensex is at 37299.46, up 0.75%. REC Ltd has slipped around 6.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10915.7, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 107.15, up 2.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

