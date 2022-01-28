REC Ltd gains for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.55, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% jump in NIFTY and a 23.12% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.55, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. REC Ltd has gained around 4.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17763.15, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137.55, up 2.46% on the day. REC Ltd is up 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% jump in NIFTY and a 23.12% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 2.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

