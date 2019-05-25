REC standalone net profit rises 49.65% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 6671.81 crore

Net profit of REC rose 49.65% to Rs 1256.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 839.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 6671.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5940.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.40% to Rs 5763.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4419.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 25309.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22454.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6671.815940.09 12 25309.7222454.62 13 OPM %86.6877.36 -93.7185.57 - PBDT1636.33984.60 66 8107.675889.80 38 PBT1634.30982.97 66 8100.505884.15 38 NP1256.13839.40 50 5763.724419.89 30

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 15:06 IST

