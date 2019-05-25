REC standalone net profit rises 49.65% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Medico Intercontinental reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 6671.81 croreNet profit of REC rose 49.65% to Rs 1256.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 839.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 6671.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5940.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.40% to Rs 5763.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4419.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 25309.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22454.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6671.815940.09 12 25309.7222454.62 13 OPM %86.6877.36 -93.7185.57 - PBDT1636.33984.60 66 8107.675889.80 38 PBT1634.30982.97 66 8100.505884.15 38 NP1256.13839.40 50 5763.724419.89 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU