Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.20% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Refex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Britannia Industries in focus
-
Sales decline 43.96% to Rs 78.04 croreNet profit of Refex Industries declined 39.20% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 78.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales78.04139.27 -44 OPM %9.827.19 -PBDT7.4811.02 -32 PBT7.1410.77 -34 NP5.298.70 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU