Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.96% to Rs 78.04 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries declined 39.20% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 78.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales78.04139.27 -44 OPM %9.827.19 -PBDT7.4811.02 -32 PBT7.1410.77 -34 NP5.298.70 -39

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:47 IST

