Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.96% to Rs 78.04 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries declined 39.20% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 78.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.78.04139.279.827.197.4811.027.1410.775.298.70

