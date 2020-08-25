JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.14%

Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.44% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net loss of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.44% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.5412.16 -54 OPM %1.085.67 -PBDT-0.110.45 PL PBT-0.280.26 PL NP-0.280.26 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU