Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.44% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net loss of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.44% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.5412.161.085.67-0.110.45-0.280.26-0.280.26

