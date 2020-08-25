Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.44% to Rs 5.54 croreNet loss of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.44% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.5412.16 -54 OPM %1.085.67 -PBDT-0.110.45 PL PBT-0.280.26 PL NP-0.280.26 PL
