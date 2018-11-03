Refnol Resins & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 7.91 crore

Net profit of Refnol Resins & Chemicals rose 100.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales7.917.63 4 OPM %10.377.21 -PBDT0.560.34 65 PBT0.440.22 100 NP0.440.22 100

