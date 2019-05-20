Regaliaa Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported nil

Net Loss of Regaliaa Realty reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)