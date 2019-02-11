Reliance Chemotex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 77.96 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 77.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.9670.01 11 OPM %8.027.14 -PBDT3.810.71 437 PBT2.13-1.13 LP NP0.61-0.76 LP

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

