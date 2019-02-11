Reliance Chemotex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 77.96 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 77.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.9670.01 11 OPM %8.027.14 -PBDT3.810.71 437 PBT2.13-1.13 LP NP0.61-0.76 LP
