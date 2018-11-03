JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 23.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 41.46% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.42% to Rs 81.37 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 41.46% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.42% to Rs 81.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 65.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales81.3765.93 23 OPM %7.458.36 -PBDT3.093.39 -9 PBT1.411.37 3 NP0.240.41 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements