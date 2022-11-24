Reliance Commercial Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 258.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.72% to Rs 30.71 croreNet profit of Reliance Commercial Finance reported to Rs 258.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 913.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.72% to Rs 30.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.7182.38 -63 OPM %78.57-771.86 -PBDT10.25-924.74 LP PBT8.23-927.81 LP NP258.23-913.34 LP
