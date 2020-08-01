Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1549.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.28% to Rs 257.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 1549.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7767.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.28% to Rs 257.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 962.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42671.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7206.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.03% to Rs 1685.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4015.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

