Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1838.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 123.00 croreNet Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 1838.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1624.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 123.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales123.00136.00 -10 OPM %-23.58-4.41 -PBDT-32.00-6.00 -433 PBT-66.00-45.00 -47 NP-1838.00-1624.00 -13
