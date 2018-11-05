Reliance Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 6707.00 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.71% to Rs 334.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 6707.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1877.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 41.71% to Rs 334.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 573.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales334.00573.00 -42 OPM %-41.92-319.20 -PBDT-115.00-1829.00 94 PBT-169.00-1877.00 91 NP6707.00-1877.00 LP
