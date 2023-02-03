Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 249.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 87.43% to Rs 140.57 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Home Finance reported to Rs 249.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 345.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 87.43% to Rs 140.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.140.5775.0073.78-187.25-162.92-466.22-163.40-466.75-249.23-345.39

