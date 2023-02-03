Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 249.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail arm to acquire 50% stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages
Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Reliance Infrastructure hikes stake in Reliance Power
Reliance Infrastructure allots 1.21 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants
Dish TV India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 87.43% to Rs 140.57 croreNet Loss of Reliance Home Finance reported to Rs 249.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 345.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 87.43% to Rs 140.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales140.5775.00 87 OPM %73.78-187.25 -PBDT-162.92-466.22 65 PBT-163.40-466.75 65 NP-249.23-345.39 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU