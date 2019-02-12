Reliance Home Finance standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.29% to Rs 514.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Home Finance rose 37.50% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.29% to Rs 514.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales514.00407.00 26 OPM %85.0278.38 -PBDT88.0068.00 29 PBT88.0068.00 29 NP55.0040.00 38
