JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Reliance Home Finance standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.29% to Rs 514.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Home Finance rose 37.50% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.29% to Rs 514.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales514.00407.00 26 OPM %85.0278.38 -PBDT88.0068.00 29 PBT88.0068.00 29 NP55.0040.00 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements